Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants face off against each other in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Monday, January 31. The match will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and the game has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are looking for Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, 2021-22 PKL live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Haryana Steelers’ three-game winning run was halted last time around but they will be eager to get back to winning ways, in search of the final playoff spot. Steelers are currently placed fourth in the standings. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are second from bottom in the table and need to string a winning run together to have any chances of advancing to the next stage.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).