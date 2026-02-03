The business end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has arrived as the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals prepare to clash in the Eliminator tonight, 3 February 2026. The winner of this knockout encounter at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi will secure a place in the final against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 5 February. RCB Jersey for IPL 2026 Revealed With Nothing As Main Sponsor (Watch Video).
Gujarat Giants enter the playoffs with significant momentum, having won five of their eight league matches to finish second on the points table. Delhi Capitals, finalists in every previous edition of the tournament, secured their spot after a hard-fought win over UP Warriorz earlier this week, knocking out the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the process.
WPL 2026 Eliminator Match Timing and Venue
The Eliminator is scheduled for an evening start in Vadodara. The toss has already taken place, with Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues electing to bowl first.
|Category
|Details
|Match
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals (WPL 2026 Eliminator)
|Date
|Tuesday, 3 February 2026
|Venue
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
|Match Time (IST)
|19:30 (07:30 PM)
|Toss Time (IST)
|19:00 (07:00 PM)
Where to Watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming in India
Fans in India can follow the live action across both television and digital platforms:
-
Live Streaming: The match is available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. This remains the primary destination for mobile and desktop viewers.
-
TV Telecast Channel: The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional Star Sports channels for live coverage. Copy-Paste? Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Manufacturer Accused of Downloading Free Images to Design New Kit
The rivalry between these two sides has been intense this season. Gujarat Giants hold a 2-0 advantage over Delhi in the 2026 league stage, having won their encounters by narrow margins of four and three runs respectively.
Gujarat Giants will lean on the experience of captain Ashleigh Gardner and veteran Sophie Devine, who currently leads the tournament's wicket-taking charts. Delhi Capitals will rely on the explosive opening pair of Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee, supported by the middle-order stability of Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Jemimah Rodrigues.
