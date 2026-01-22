A critical mid-table battle takes place on 22 January, as the UP Warriorz face the Gujarat Giants in Match 14 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. Held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, the fixture is a virtual "must-win" for both sides as the race for the remaining two playoff spots intensifies. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured their qualification, the Warriorz and Giants remain locked on four points each, making this encounter decisive for their tournament aspirations. WPL 2026: RCB Women Players Lauren Bell and Grace Harris Spotted Jogging on Vasna Road in Vadodara, Video Goes Viral

The BCA Stadium at Kotambi is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Recent matches have shown that the grass-covered surface provides early bounce and movement for seamers like Renuka Singh and Shikha Pandey. However, as the game progresses under lights, the pitch traditionally slows down, bringing world-class spinners such as Sophie Ecclestone and Tanuja Kanwer into the equation.

Match Fact

Feature Details Tournament Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Match UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants (Match 14) Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 Time 19:30 IST Venue BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the WPL 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels. WPL 2026 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises . UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Team News and Key Players The UP Warriorz enter this fixture with significant momentum. After a difficult start to the season, Meg Lanning’s side secured back-to-back victories against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians. Their resurgence has been fueled by the explosive form of Phoebe Litchfield and the leadership of Lanning, who replaced Deepti Sharma as captain for the 2026 campaign. In contrast, the Gujarat Giants are desperate to arrest a three-match losing streak. Despite starting the season with a 10-run victory over the Warriorz in the reverse fixture, Ashleigh Gardner's team has struggled for consistency. A loss tonight could potentially end their hopes of reaching the knockout stages, placing immense pressure on their star-studded overseas core of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney.



