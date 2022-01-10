Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Dabang Delhi in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 10, 2022 (Monday) at 08:30 PM as both teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Eighth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi. Pink Panthers have won just three games out of seven while Dabang Delhi have won five out of seven matches.

Where To Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi live online streaming.

