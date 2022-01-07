Puneri Paltan take one Jaipur Pink Panthers in the match number 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 (PKL). The match takes place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru with a scheduled start of 08:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan live streaming online and live telecast details then continue reading. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

It is contest between the bottom-placed teams. Both Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have registered two wins from six matches and are placed on 10th and 12th spot on the PKL 2021-22 points table.

Where To Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2022 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).