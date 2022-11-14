Gujarat Giants will clash against Haryana Steelers on November 14, Monday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The match will be played at the Shivchatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

A 💥 duel between the Giants and the Steelers awaits us tonight ⚔️ Get ready for some thrilling #FantasticPanga 🤩#vivoProKabaddi #GGvHS pic.twitter.com/zJIvMR2Y3G — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 14, 2022

