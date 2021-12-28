Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates in the latest round of fixtures in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 28, 2021 at 07:30 PM IST as both teams aim for maximum points from the clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dabang Delhi Take on Bengal Warriors in Repeat of Last Season Final, While UP Face Gujarat.

Puneri Paltan bounced back from their opening day defeat with a close win over Telugu Titans in their previous game of the season. However, the team are still placed 10th in the table and will be aiming to move further up in the standings. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates lost to UP Yoddha after a win in their opening fixture of the season and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live online streaming.

