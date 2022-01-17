Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will face off against each other in the latest game of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 17, 2022 (Monday) at 08:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Telugu Titans are placed on 12th spot, last place, on the PKL 2021-22 points table and are winless thus far. Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, are on eighth spot with four wins from ten matches.

Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live online streaming.

