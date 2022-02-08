U Mumba would be up against Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Tuesday, February 8. The match would be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This clash would be one between two teams who have been in good form. While U Mumba have won three out of their past five matches, Patna Pirates, who are the most successful side in the competition, are at the top of the points table with a total of 60 points from 16 matches. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Pirates have had four victories in five matches and are looking good for winning another title. U Mumba, who are sixth, would like to improve on their position on the points table and hope that a win comes by their way. Let us take a look at live streaming details of the match.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of U Mumba vs Patna Pirates on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch U Mumba vs Patna Pirates live online streaming.

