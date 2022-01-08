UP Yoddha would lock horns with Dabang Delhi in a Pro Kabaddi League encounter on January 8, 2022. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. Dabang Delhi have shown why they were the finalists last season as they have had a decent time in this edition of the tournament. They have four out of the six matches they have played and are the only side in the competition this season, who are yet to lose a match. Placed second on the table, they take on 10th placed UP Yoddha, who have managed just one win in six games. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

They have had two draws in their previous three matches. with a defeat coming against Tamil Thalaivas in their last outing in the competition. They definitely have a lot of star power to move up the points table but sadly that has not been the case thus far. Let us take a look at live streaming details of the game.

Where To Watch UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi live online streaming.

