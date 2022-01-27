UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 match on Thursday, January 27, 2022. This match will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). For live streaming online and live TV telecast details of UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan you can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have had difficult campaigns so far and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. However, UP Yodhha are in a great run of form at the moment and a winless run of four games has seen them move t0 seventh in the standings and have an opportunity to make it into the top four with a win. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan ended their two-game losing run last time around and will aim to build on that.

Where To Watch UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan live online streaming.

