LeBron James has been named TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year 2020 for his achievements both on and off the basketball court. James led the LA Lakers to a record-equalling 17th NBA Championship title, which was also their first championship win in a decade. He was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) making him the first-ever in MBA history to win the MVP award with three different franchises. This was also James’ fourth MVP accolade and only Michael Jordan, who won six MVP award, has more. James was also among the first sportsperson to speak out against the racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and actively participated in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement. Read Full Story.

England are set to tour India for a full-fledged tour next February, the BCCI announced on December 11, 2020 (Thursday). The tour will start on February 7 with a four-match Test series and will be followed by five T20Is and will end with a three-ODI series. Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune have been selected as the venues for the India vs England bilateral series. Read Full Story.

Chennai will play host for the opening two Test matches before the series moves to Ahmedabad where the third and fourth will be played. Motera Stadium will host both the Tests. The third Test will be a day-night encounter. It is also scheduled to host the five-match T20I series while the ODI leg will be played in Pune.

SC East Bengal held Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw in ISL 2020-21 on Thursday. East Bengal, who were reduced to 10 men after the 24th minute, showed grit, resilience and superb defensive work to hold Jamshedpur FC to a draw. The draw fetched their first point in Indian Super League season 7 but they still remain without a win and with no goals to their name. Jamshedpur FC also went a man down when Laldinliana Renthlei was shown a second yellow in injury-time. The draw took them to fourth in the table.