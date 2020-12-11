For days now, it is said that Cristiano Ronaldo might leave Juventus and there are many takers for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. One of them is his former club Manchester United and now as per the latest reports, Juventus could be involved in an exchange deal with the Man United for Paul Pogba. For a while now there have been reports about how the Frenchman is not happy with United and wants his way out from the Red Devils. And now even as per the report by SunSport, the United chiefs do not want Pogba in the squad. With this, they could have a comeback of one of their players in form of Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Set For Red Devils Exit, Juventus Return On Cards.

The Independent's Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney has written an article and stated that the move is surely not impossible.” I've been doing something on the Paul Pogba situation, which is connected to Ronaldo, and the fact that Juventus might actually be interested in a swap. It's not impossible. Connected to all that was the view that ultimately, Juventus are trying to install this collective idea of football,” he wrote in an article.

Talking about Paul Pogba’s stint with Juventus, he had netted 72 goals for the Bianconeri. Cristiano Ronaldo has been primarily linked with his former club Real Madrid and it was said that Florentino Perez was keen on having him on board. Now if the deal between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the fans will be quite excited to have him back in the team.

