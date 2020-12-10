LeBron James has been TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year 2020. James led LA Lakers to their first NBA Championship win in a decade and was also named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). He was named the Athlete of the Year by TIME Magazine in recognition of what James achieved on the work James did and achieved both on and off the court. The NBA Championship win was Lakers’ 17th title win and equalled the previous record held by Boston. Off the court, he was one of the first and influential sportsmen to speak out against racial injustice and led his support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Neymar Jr Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Others in This Elite List With a Hat-Trick Against Istanbul Basaksehir During Champions League 2020-21.

The NBA Championship win was the fourth title James won and it was also his fourth NBA Finals MVP award making him the first player in NBA history to win the accolade with three different teams. Michael Jordan, who won six MVP awards, is the only player with more titles. James has already extended his contract with Los Angeles Lakers and has signed new a two-year deal.

LeBron James Named TIME Magazine's 2020 Athlete of the Year

Off the court, LeBron James was one of the first sportsmen to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality against people of colour in the United States. He also launched the “More Than A Vote” organization before the US Presidential elections to fight against the voter suppression and urge more people of colour to vote.

He is the third-highest points scorer in NBA history and holds the record for most playoffs points. LeBron James also has eighth-most assists in NBA history. He has been selected All-NBA First Team a record 13 times and has played in 16 All-Star Games.

