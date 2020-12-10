Chennai and Ahmedabad are set to host India’s upcoming four-match Test series against England early next year, the BCCI announced on Thursday. England’s tour of India 2021 will begin with the four-match Test series followed by the T20I leg and will end with the three-match ODI series. The first and the second Test will be played in Chennai before the series shifts to the newly refurbished Motera Stadium, which will host the day-night Test and also the fourth Test of the tour. The pink ball day-night Test match will be played from February 24. This will be only the second day-night Test to be held in India after last year’s India vs Bangladesh pink-ball Test in Kolkata. Check Full Schedule for England's Tour of India 2021.

Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium, which has a seating capacity of 110000, is also scheduled to host the five-match T20I series after the conclusion of the Test leg. The three-match ODI series, which will be the last leg of England’s tour of India, will be played in Pune from March 23, 2021. The tour will end with the final ODI match on March 28. BCCI released the full tour schedule in a series of Tweets and a media statement on Thursday. India vs England 2021 Day-Night Test, Five T20Is to Be Played in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

According to reports, England are set to reach Chennai on January 27, just a day after the conclusion of their Test tour of Sri Lanka which will be played in an empty stadium in Galle. They will play in three venues with Chennai’s Chepauk set to play host for the first two Tests followed by thr Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and the tour-ending ODI series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

BCCI Announce Schedule of India vs England Series 2021

“The much-awaited marquee series will kickstart with a 4-match Test series for Anthony de Mello Trophy, the first of which will be played in Chennai from the 5th of February,” the BCCI said in a statement. "The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams.

"Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans,” it added.

