One of the greatest racers of his generation of not all time, Lewis Hamilton will celebrate his 36th birthday on January 7, 2021 (Thursday). The British driver holds the record of most F1 career wins (95), podium finishes (98) and has won a joint-record seven World Driver’s Championship titles, tied with the great Michael Schumacher. So as Hamilton turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about him. Lewis Hamilton Creates History With Seventh F1 Title.

Born and raised in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Hamilton was signed to the McLaren young driver programme in 1998, which resulted in him racing in Formula 1 for the manufacturer. Lewis Hamilton, spent five years at McLaren before joining Mercedes in 2013, where he is enjoying his career’s most successful spell, winning six drivers titles.

Facts About Lewis Hamilton

In 2007, Lewis Hamilton became the first black driver to race in Formula 1 when he drove for McLaren

He won his first championship in 2008 with McLaren

By winning the championship in 2008, Hamilton became the then-youngest F1 World Champion in history.

Lewis Hamilton won four consecutive drivers titles from 2017 to 2020

Hamilton holds the record for most pole positions and podium finishes in F2 history

The British driver also holds the record of most F1 Grand Prix win with 95

Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles

The British racer is the only driver to win at least one race in every season he has competed in

Lewis Hamilton was knighted at the 2020 New Year's Honours

The British F1 driver is one of the most popular sportsperson on the earth and has played a huge role in further Formula One’s global following by appealing to a broader audience outside the sport, in part due to his high-profile lifestyle, environmental and social activism and his exploits in music and fashion.

