Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven World Drivers’ Championship records after winning the Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton clinched the title with his 94th career win and with three races still remaining in the season. Hamilton, who won his first World title in 2008, added to a streak of records with most wins (94), most pole positions, most podium finishes and most consecutive points finishes. The 35-year-old Briton won the Turkish despite starting at sixth and now has an unassailable lead over rival and teammate Valtteri Bottas with three races to go in the season. Lewis Hamilton Clinches Record 7th Formula One Title with Win at Turkish GP for a Record-Extending 94th Victory.

Twitterati erupted in delight as Hamilton clinched the podium finish and sealed a record-equalling seventh World title. This is fourth successive World Championship title win and sixth in eight seasons. He can match Schumacher’s record of five consecutive wins with another title win in 2021. But like Schumacher, Hamilton has also won most his championships with one team. Six of his seven titles have come with Mercedes while his first title came with McLaren in 2008. Take a look at how Twitter reacted to his milestone victory.

Hamilton’s old rival, four-time former champion Sebastian Vettel, finished third ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz of McLaren and, after a wild and impulsive afternoon, Max Verstappen in the leading Red Bull.

