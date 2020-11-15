Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven World Drivers’ Championship records after winning the Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton clinched the title with his 94th career win and with three races still remaining in the season. Hamilton, who won his first World title in 2008, added to a streak of records with most wins (94), most pole positions, most podium finishes and most consecutive points finishes. The 35-year-old Briton won the Turkish despite starting at sixth and now has an unassailable lead over rival and teammate Valtteri Bottas with three races to go in the season. Lewis Hamilton Clinches Record 7th Formula One Title with Win at Turkish GP for a Record-Extending 94th Victory.

Twitterati erupted in delight as Hamilton clinched the podium finish and sealed a record-equalling seventh World title. This is fourth successive World Championship title win and sixth in eight seasons. He can match Schumacher’s record of five consecutive wins with another title win in 2021. But like Schumacher, Hamilton has also won most his championships with one team. Six of his seven titles have come with Mercedes while his first title came with McLaren in 2008. Take a look at how Twitter reacted to his milestone victory.

Lewis Hamilton Wins Seventh World Drivers' Championship Title

Lewis Hamilton is A Seven-Time World Champion

Congratulations Lewis Hamilton

Congrats @LewisHamilton Didn't think Michael record was ever going to be equalize. Very impressive Congrats @MercedesAMGF1 for the incredible work also — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 15, 2020

Sebastian Vettel Goes to Lewis Hamilton's Cockpit to Congratulate Him

Lovely moment as Vettel goes to Hamilton's cockpit to congratulate him. Will be mega to see the two drivers who have defined the last decade of F1 on the podium to share that moment #F1 #TurkishGP — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) November 15, 2020

What A Race!

Wow, what a race!! Brilliant 58 laps and an epic drive from @LewisHamilton Winning his record equalling 7th world title in style. Congratulations from one Stevenage boy to another & to all out there with dreams for the future, Lewis is right, never give up, keep dreaming — David Croft (@CroftyF1) November 15, 2020

God Among Men...

A god amongst men. Congrats on the 7x title record @LewisHamilton. Get the fawk in there LEWIS!! pic.twitter.com/A330Ww89K4 — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) November 15, 2020

Lewis Hamilton Most Successful Diver in F1 History

Lewis Hamilton, the most successful driver in the history of F1. 7 World Championship titles is an all-time record (tied with Michael Schumacher), 94 wins 97 pole positions 163 podium finishes 226 points finishes 3738 career points pic.twitter.com/kfKcxDVFpL — Chin Okunuga (@COkunuga) November 15, 2020

Hamilton’s old rival, four-time former champion Sebastian Vettel, finished third ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz of McLaren and, after a wild and impulsive afternoon, Max Verstappen in the leading Red Bull.

