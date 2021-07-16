Lewis Hamilton is known for voicing his opinions on various social causes. This time he has lauded England's Bukayo Saka for lashing out at social media companies including Facebook. Twitter, Instagram for not doing enough to fight against racism. Lewis Hamilton shared Saka's post on his Instagram story. Hamilton will be seen later today at the Practice Session and the Qualifying round of British GP 2021. Talking about Saka, he posted a long note on social media and urged these platforms to do their bit to curb racism. Bukayo Saka Slams Social Media Platforms in a Powerful Letter, Feels That They Are Not Doing Enough to Stop Racism.

In the long post, the Arsenal star also revealed that he has been away from social media for days now after the Euro 2020 debacle. If one may recall, England lost to Italy on 3-2 on penalties and Saka had missed out on the spot-kick. In the post, the 19-year-old also apologised to fans for missing out on the kick and he concluded the caption with the words, "Love always wins." Lewis Hamilton shared the same on his social media account. F1's Sprint Qualifying Race: How Will It Work, When is It Happening, Schedule & Everything You Need to Know About The Event Ahead of British GP 2021.

Here's the post shared by Hamilton:

Along with Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had also faced the heat for missing out on the spot-kicks. The three players were targeted with racist comments on social media. Sancho also posted a tweet on social media and sent out a strong message to the trolls by saying that hate can never win. Marcus Rasford's mural was also destroyed by the fans. The mural was repainted by Rashford's supporters.

