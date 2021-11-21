Lewis Hamilton has won the Qualifying Round at Qatar GP 2021. The Mercedes racer won by 0.455 pole margin. The official account of the Formula 1 has shared the video of the same on social media. Check out the video below and also the results.

Grids for Main Event:

Here's how the grid lines up for race day in Qatar 🔥#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZF36jlK3EU — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2021

