Lewis Hamilton has won the Qualifying Round at Qatar GP 2021. The Mercedes racer won by 0.455 pole margin. The official account of the Formula 1 has shared the video of the same on social media. Check out the video below and also the results.

Grids for Main Event: 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2021 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).