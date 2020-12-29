Tiger Woods is dubbed by many as one of the greatest golfers of all-time, and as a youngster, the American was considered the greatest prodigy. Woods has a very unique playing style, which has brought him much success over the years. Replicating Woods’ flair and elegance will be difficult for anyone but it looks like his 11-year-old son, Charlie, might be the closest thing to him. Tiger Woods Teams Up With Son Charlie in December Tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

A video shared by the PGA Tour’s social media handle shows the uncanny similarities between Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie. The father-son duo were present together at the PNC Championship in Orlando last week and mesmerised fans around the world as they couldn’t get enough of the resemblance between the two.

From the swing to the tee pick up and from mannerism to club twists and fist pumps after a successful shot, there was not even a single shade of difference between the father and the son duo and it was like watching Tiger Woods and the him from the 90s play together on the same field.

Watch Video

Tiger Woods and his son Charlier teamed up with Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, for the game on the course at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes. Tiger has previously served as a caddie for his son during a Kids event in Florida in August but the duo made their debut as a team when the tournament involving past champions and their family members began.

Charlie is the youngest competitor in the tournament’s history and is one of Tiger Woods’ two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. ‘All kids mimic, and I don’t know if his swing is any different than mine. His feels are similar, hitting shots and reading those shots,’ Tiger Woods said after their first round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).