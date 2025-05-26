New Delhi, May 26: German automaker Volkswagen has launched its new Golf GTI Mk 8.5 hatchback in India with notable upgrades and specifications. The Volkswagen Golf GTI is launched at a starting price of INR 52.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The VW Golf GTI Mk 8.5 comes with a sporty design, advanced tech features inside and an efficient powertrain. The Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 was introduced in the country after the company discontinued its Volkswagen Polo GTI model.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 was introduced in India via the CBU route. It has Matrix LED headlights, X-shaped fog lamps, a connected DRL strip, and LED taillights. The car has notable upgrades, such as a roof spoiler and two (left and right) chrome exhausts. Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Expensive Hatchback From VW.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Specifications and Features

The VW Golf GTI Mk 8.5 was introduced in India. It has a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of producing a maximum of 265 hp power and a peak of 370 Nm torque. The car's engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The powertrain helps the hatchback achieve 0 to 100 kmph within 5.9 seconds. It comes with 18-inch Richmond diamond-turned surface wheels, distinct Golf GTI badging on the grille, front doors, and red brake callipers.

Inside, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 offers a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a digital cockpit with a 10.25-inch customisable display, Seven-speaker immersive sound, wireless charging, and IDA Voice Control and Voice Enhancer. It also comes with wired and wireless app connectivity. The 2025 Golf GTI Mk 8.5 has an illuminated Volkswagen logo, Signature red GTI accents, and exterior ambient lighting.

For safety, the VW Golf GTI has seven airbags, an XDS electronic front differential lock, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and Front Assist. Moreover, the Mk 8.5 model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI has a rear-view camera and park distance control. Kia Carens Clavis Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Carens Clavis Launched in India.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 has Scalepaper Plaid seats with red accents inside, 30-colour ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped GTI steering wheel, paddle shifters, and a panoramic sunroof. For comfort and convenience, the car offers three-zone Climatronic AC, progressive steering, rear AC vents with temperature control, and a keyless start with a safe lock for effortless driving comfort.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).