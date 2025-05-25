New Delhi, May 25: Volkswagen Golf GTI is set to launch in India on May 26, 2025 (tomorrow). The upcoming VW Golf GTI will be a fully-imported CBU model offering several new updates. The 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to have updated LED lights and a sporty design. The pre-bookings for this car already started on May 5, 2025. The car will come with notable interior and exterior upgrades, tech, and safety features.

Volkswagen Golf GTI will get advanced Matrix LED headlights, Golf GTI badging, and honeycomb-styled air dam (splitter) on the front bumper. The car comes with fog lights with an X shape, giving it a unique identity. The Golf GTI will come with 18-inch wheels, but customers can choose the 19-inch option. German Electric Mobility Association, BEM, Files for Bankruptcy Amid Difficult Development of Automotive Industry in Country.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Specifications and Features

VW Golf GTI will come with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The engine will generate 265 hp power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The Volkswagen Golf GTI will take 5.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph and reach a maximum speed of 250 kmph (electronically limited.

VW Golf GTI will feature GTI badging on the sides below the ORVMs and the tailgate. It will come with smoked LED taillights, roof spoilers, and twin chrome exhaust tips. Volkswagen Golf GTI will offer a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 12.9-inch digital cluster, 10.25-inch driver display, 7-speaker sound system, 45W USB Type C Charging ports, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Kia Carens Clavis Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Carens Clavis Launched in India.

Volkswagen Golf GTI India Price (Expected)

Volkswagen is expected to launch its new Golf GTI in India at between INR 50 and INR 52 lakh. It will likely be available in the following colours - Moonstone Grey, Orynx White, Kings Red and Grenadila Black. The car may go up against models like Mini Cooper S and Skoda Octavia RS (launching in July 2025).

