New Delhi, May 19: Volkswagen Golf GTI will launch in India on May 26, 2025, with a sporty design and updated LED lights. The Volkswagen Golf GTI pre-bookings started on May 5, 2025, and around 150 customers from the first batch have already booked their units. The VW Golf GTI will be introduced in India as CBU, and the company will announce its official pricing at the end of the launch event.

The German automaker will introduce several notable changes to the design (exterior) and interior of the car. Outside and inside, the car may have Golf GTI badging, giving it a distinct identity and several tech upgrades to make the experience of drivers smoother. Hyundai Motor India To Launch 26 New Models Including EVs, Hybrids and ICE Vehicles by FY2030, Company Aims To Strengthen Position in Indian Automotive Market.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Engine, Exterior, Interior and Features

Volkswagen Golf GTI will be launched with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, capable of delivering 265 hp power and 370 Nm peak torque. The turbo-charged engine will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. VW Golf GTI will achieve 0-100 kmph within 5.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 250 kmph (electronically limited). The car will come with 18-inch wheels; however, the company will also offer customers a 19-inch wheel setup option.

Volkswagen Golf GTI will come with matrix LED headlights and X-shaped fog lights. The car will come with Golf GTI badging on the sides below OVRMs and the tailgate. It will get smoked LED taillights, roof spoilers and twin chrome exhaust tips. Inside, VW Golf GTI will offer a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 12.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 7-speaker sound system, wireless charging option, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Tata Harrier EV Launch in India on June 3, Likely To Offer Driving Range of About 500 km; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Price and Competition

VW Golf GTI is expected to cost around INR 50 lakh to INR 52 lakh (ex-showroom) since it will be a fully imported model. The car will compete against models like Mini Cooper S and Skoda Octavia RS, likely coming in July 2025.

