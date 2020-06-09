Live Hindi Commentary Returns on SONY TEN 3 for WWE’s RAW, SmackDown & NXT from June 15

WWE (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, June 9: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has announced the return of live Hindi commentary for WWEs weekly flagship shows RAW, SmackDown and NXT plus all pay-per-view special events starting with Backlash airing on June 15.

WWE fans in India can tune-in to SONY TEN 3 channels to catch their favourite superstars in action with Hindi commentary, while SONY TEN 1 continues to be the destination for WWE with English commentary.

In addition, SPSN will also live telecast one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, Backlash, in Hindi and English on June 15. WWE Raw June 8, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge Joins Christian on ‘The Peep Show’ Ahead of His Match Against Randy Orton at Backlash (View Pics).

This year's event will be bigger than ever as viewers will witness Randy Orton take on Edge, reigniting their rivalry in 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.

The event will also see Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship title against Bobby Lashley; Braun Strowman against The Miz and John Morrison in a Universal Champion Handicap Match and Raw Women's Champion Asuka defending her title against Nia Jax with more matches to be announced.

Since 2018, RAW and SmackDown have been telecast in Hindi and starting next week, for the first time ever, WWE NXT will also be made available with Hindi commentary to viewers in India.