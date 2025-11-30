The 39th edition of WWE Survivor Series took place on November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This year’s event marked the fourth consecutive Survivor Series to include a WarGames match, while also making history as the first to be held outdoors, the first staged in a stadium, the first hosted at a Major League Baseball venue, and only the second Survivor Series ever held in California, following the 2018 show in Los Angeles. WWE SmackDown Results, November 14: Drew McIntyre Joins The Vision for Survivor Series WarGames, Zack Ryder Returns and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley, AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY & Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax & Lash Legend: Women’s WarGames Match

In the closing moments, Lee, assisted by Ripley, handed Iyo Sky a trash can, allowing Sky to wipe out the field with her signature trash can Swanton from the top of the cage. Becky narrowly avoided the impact and tried to escape, but Ripley caught her with a Riptide, and AJ quickly applied the Black Widow. Lynch tapped out once more, giving the babyfaces the victory. And that's how Rhea Ripley, AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY & Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax & Lash Legend in a WarGames match.

Rhea Ripley's Team Wins

IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss are your Women's WarGames winners! 🔥⛓️#SurvivorSeries #WarGames pic.twitter.com/rz0z0zUOdy — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025

Intercontinental Championship: John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio challenged Intercontinental Champion John Cena in the penultimate match of Cena’s career. John Cena defended the Intercontinental title in a rematch against Dominik Mysterio. This marked Cena’s final PLE appearance and the 178th PLE match of his career. John Cena's Next Opponent: Who Will WWE's 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?.

Women's World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Nikki Bella

La Primera rose to the occasion against her Hall of Fame challenger Saturday night in San Diego, battling through a bad knee to successfully retain her Women’s World Championship. Nikki Bella ambushed Stephanie Vaquer right at the opening bell, unleashing a flurry of offense to seize the early advantage. Although the champion responded with counters, her injured knee, combined with a Bella Buster on the floor, shifted momentum firmly to the heel’s side. Fighting from underneath, Stephanie Vaquer rallied with two Devil’s Kisses and sealed the win with her corkscrew moonsault to score the pinfall and remain champion.

Stephanie Vaquer Wins

Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk & The Usos: Men’s WarGames Match

For the first time since 2022, the heels emerged victorious in the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on Saturday night. In the closing stretch of the punishing main event, CM Punk had seized momentum after hitting Logan Paul with the GTS, until a mysterious intruder entered the cage. The attacker blasted the World Heavyweight Champion with a sharp superkick and followed with a Stomp, leading many to believe it was Seth Rollins. John Cena Becomes Grand Slam Champion, 17-Time World Champion Wins WWE Intercontinental Title For First Time After Beating Dominik Mysterio (Watch Video).

Men’s WarGames Match Winner

Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul are your Men's WarGames WINNERS! ⛓️🔥 pic.twitter.com/3fT4Hu6SPQ — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2025

Wade Barrett quickly reminded viewers, however, that Rollins is still recovering from labrum surgery. Bron Breakker then fired up, spearing Punk and scoring the pinfall over The Best in the World to clinch the win for the heel team. After the celebration, Roman Reigns helped Punk back to his feet and voiced his frustration with Cody Rhodes, declaring it would be the last time they ever team as the broadcast faded to black.

