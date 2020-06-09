WWE Raw June 8, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge Joins Christian on ‘The Peep Show’ Ahead of His Match Against Randy Orton at Backlash (View Pics)

Edge & Christian (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Raw June 8, 2020 episode took place at the Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida. The show started off with Raw Women's champion Asuka, who addressed the audience about the excitement for her non-title match against Charlotte Flair in the main event. The Queen lost NXT Women's title to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver in Your House which took place just a night before. Io Shirai defeated Charlotte and Rhea Ripley to become new NXT Women's Champion. The main attraction for this week's Raw was the reunite of Edge and Christian on the peep show, where the Rated-R was instilled with confidence ahead of his big match against Randy Orton at Backlash. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for the results and highlights of WWE Raw June 8, 2020. WWE Raw June 1, 2020 Results and Highlights: Rey Mysterio Retires? Son Dominik Vows Revenge Against Seth Rollins; Drew McIntyre Defeats MVP.

Asuka was interrupted by newly crowned SmackDown Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks, who was later joined by The IIConics and Charlotte Flair. The heated conversation between these divas led to chaos, which resulted in a triple-threat Tag Team match between the team of Asuka, Flair, The IIConics and Bayley, Banks. Charlotte Flair and Asuka won that match before clashing against each other at the main event. The Queen won the main event by defeating current Raw Women's Champion, however, she received big help from Nia Jax in that match. AJ Styles Wishes to Face The Undertaker Again at WrestleMania, The Phenomenal One Reveals at ‘After The Bell’ Podcast.

Speculations related to Rey Mysterio's retirement carried on to this week episode of Raw too. Seth Rollins was near the ringside during Austin Theory, Buddy Murphy tag team match against Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black. Seth Rollins said at the commentary table that Mysterio should retire and come to peace, Rollins was after that forced to leave the space by Black. The Disciples lost the match, however, after the match Seth Rollins did return to the ring with Mysterio's mask in his hand to ensure that Monday Night Messiah walked out on high note.

Edge & Christian on 'The Peep Show'

Charlotte Flair Enjoys Victory

Drew McIntyre Hits Claymore Kick to Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre in Heated Conversation

The Monday Night Messiah Stand Tall Again

Raw Kicked Off With Chaos

Andrade defeated Angel Garza and Kevin Owens in a triple threat match to become the number one contender for the United States Championship match against Apollo Crews. Fans will now eagerly wait for Backlash pay per view which is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020. It will be interesting to watch Edge and Randy Orton battle again, also how Drew McIntyre defends his title against Bobby Lashley.