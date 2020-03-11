Manish Kaushik Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics 2020, Ninth Indian Boxer to Book Place

Manish Kaushik at Makran Cup. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amman, March 11: Boxer Manish Kaushik (63kg) on Wednesday became the ninth Indian boxer to bag a quota for the Tokyo Olympic Games after defeating Australia's Harrison Garside in a box-off at the ongoing Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers.

Kaushik defeated second seed Garside 4-1 to book his maiden ticket to the Olympic Games. It was a repeat of the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) final. However, it was Kaushik who ended up on the winning side this time around. Both Kaushik and Garside had lost in the quarter-finals. Later, Sachin Kumar lost 0-5 to Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistan in the 81kg box-off final. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Torch Lighting Ceremony to be Held in Absence of Spectators Amid Coronavirus Threat.

Earlier in the day, Commonwealth Games champion Vikas Krishan (69kg), who had already sealed an Olympic spot, signed off with a silver medal after an eye injury forced him to pull out of the final where he was slated to take on Jordan's Zeyad Eashash.

The other Indian boxers who have bagged Olympic quotas so far are Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Mary Kom (51kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg).