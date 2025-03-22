Mumbai, March 22: Legendary former heavyweight champion George Foreman died at the age of 76, his family announced. Known as 'Big George' in the ring, he had 81 total fights during his career with an overall record of 76-5 (68 wins by knockout). He was inducted into both the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He retired in 1997 at the age of 48. He became the oldest world heavyweight champion in history at 46. George Foreman Dies: Former Two-Time World Heavyweight Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer Passes Away Aged 76.

His family said in a post on Instagram on Friday night: "Our hearts are broken. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

Mike Tyson Mourn Demise of George Foreman

Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Xs5QjMukqr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 22, 2025

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected - a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name - for his family."

Foreman was born in Marshall, Texas, on January 10, 1949 and raised along with six siblings by a single mother in the segregated American South. According to reports, he dropped out of school and turned to street robberies before eventually finding his outlet in the ring. The boxing community mourned Foreman's passing including legends Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. UFC Star Conor McGregor Set To Run for Ireland President.

Another pro-boxing star Jake Paul wrote: "Rest in Peace George Foreman and condolences to his entire family. He did great things inside and outside of the ring. Big George Forever Goated".

