Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has delivered a blistering critique of the sport's new regulations, labelling the current season a joke and painful and issuing a stark warning that the rules could ruin the sport. The Red Bull driver's outspoken comments follow a challenging start to the 2026 season, which has seen significant changes to the power units and chassis design, leading to widespread debate within the paddock and among fans. Kimi Antonelli Wins F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026; Lewis Hamilton Claims First-Ever Podium Finish For Ferrari.

Max Verstappen Retires From F1 Chinese GP 2026

LAP 46/56 Verstappen is slowing and he's told to retire the car in the pit lane! 😢#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/f7Da1TDgOG — Formula 1 (@F1) March 15, 2026

'Mario Kart' Comparisons and Artificial Racing

Verstappen's primary frustration stems from the heavily hybridised power units, which now feature a near 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical energy. This shift, according to the Dutchman, has led to an excessive focus on battery management during races, detracting from pure racing. He controversially compared the on-track action to Mario Kart and "Formula E on steroids," suggesting the new rules have created an "artificial" racing spectacle. "It is terrible, and if someone likes this, then you really don't know what racing is about," Verstappen stated, adding, "It is not fun at all. It is Mario Kart. This is not racing." He further elaborated on the yo-yo effect of the new overtake button, where cars boost past each other only to run out of battery on the next straight.

Wider Driver Discontent and Red Bull's Struggles

Verstappen is not alone in his criticism, with other prominent drivers, including McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, echoing similar concerns about the nature of the new racing. The reigning champion also highlighted the particular difficulties faced by his Red Bull team under the new framework, describing "every lap is survival" and suggesting that Red Bull has been disproportionately affected by the regulatory adjustments. While expressing his love for racing, Verstappen has also hinted at a potential re-evaluation of his long-term future in the sport if the enjoyment factor continues to diminish, though he has clarified his desire to find solutions rather than leave. F1 2026: Formula One Bahrain, Saudi Arabian Grands Prix Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict.

FIA and F1 Open to Review

In response to the growing chorus of driver complaints, both the FIA and Formula 1 management have indicated a willingness to address the issues. Discussions are reportedly underway, with a review of the energy management situation expected to take place after the recent Chinese Grand Prix. FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis acknowledged the need for a "great spectacle" and stated that the governing body has "a few aces up our sleeves" regarding potential adjustments, though he cautioned against "knee-jerk" reactions.

The strong condemnation from one of the sport's most successful and popular figures underscores the significant challenges facing Formula 1 as it navigates its new regulatory era. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the concerns raised by Verstappen and his peers lead to meaningful changes that can restore driver satisfaction and maintain the integrity of the racing product.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).