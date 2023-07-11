The NBA Finals 2022- 2023 season has just finished, with the Denver Nuggets prevailing 4-1 over Miami Heat to win the championship. Despite the fact that Malone's men just finished this season, all franchises are already working on the next one and considering how their teams can improve for the 78th edition of the NBA. The 2023-24 NBA season will begin on Tuesday, October 24, and close on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The NBA playoffs are expected to start in April and end in May, followed by the NBA finals in June 2024. The NBA All-Star Game will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, 18th February 2024. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Unveils New Personalized Options for Future Live Game Streaming Experience of NBA App (Watch Video).

NBA 2023-24 Live Telecast in India

TV: MTV, Sports 18, and VH1 will carry NBA games in India during the 2023-2024 season.

NBA 2023-24 Live Streaming Online

The NBA 2023–24 season free live streaming will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV.

Paid Subscription

The cost of an NBA League Pass yearly subscription is INR 2,799, while the monthly rate is INR 399 in India. These packages provide fans access to every NBA regular season, playoff, and championship game as well as special content including NBA TV shows and documentaries.

What's new in the 2023-2024 NBA Season: In Season Tournaments?

The NBA In-Season Tournament, a brand-new yearly tournament for all 30 teams that will make its debut in the 2023–24 regular season, was officially revealed by the NBA on 9th July 2023. It will begin on Friday, 3rd November and conclude at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the Semifinals on Thursday, 7th December and the Championship on Saturday, 9th December.

Quick Recap of the 2022-2023 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets have established themselves as the best team this season following 82 regular season games, three playoff series, and the NBA Finals. With 53 victories and 29 losses, Michael Malone's team finished third in the league after the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers. They were the best team in the Western Conference throughout the regular season as well as postseason.

In order to qualify for the playoffs, the Miami Heat had to place in the Play-In Tournament after finishing eighth in the East. After doing so, they were able to defeat the Bucks and the Celtics to advance to the Finals, but against Nikola Jokic and his team, their remarkable run came to an end. After dominating throughout the playoffs and in the NBA finals, Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP for the 2022-2023 season.

