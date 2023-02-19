In a piece of big news for NBA fans, Commissioner Adam Silver has unveiled new personalized options which the league wants to have as part of their future live game streaming experience of the NBA app. The fans will be able to create an avatar of their own in a live NBA game. The avatar can then replace an actual player by using the official app of the NBA. It will able to do the same, what the selected player is doing at the live game.

Adam Silver Unveils New Personalized Options for Future Live Game Streaming Experience

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils streaming experience of the future via the NBA App - and you can be in it! pic.twitter.com/FKYJvskf0H — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2023

