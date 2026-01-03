The record-breaking moment occurred in the fourth quarter of the game, when Russell Westbrook, playing for the Sacramento Kings against the Phoenix Suns in an NBA 2025-26 match, connected a perfectly executed driving lay-up. This basket pushed his career total past Robertson's 26,710 points, solidifying his position as the most prolific scoring point guard in the league's history. Westbrook finished the game with 17 points, further extending his lead. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Russell Westbrook Etches Name In NBA Record Books

at the top 👑 Russell Westbrook now holds the most points by a point guard in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/wL4jZd4cOM — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 3, 2026

Russell Westbrook's Prolific Scoring Prowess

Known for his explosive athleticism and relentless drive to the basket, Westbrook has consistently been one of the league's top scorers since entering the NBA in 2008. Westbrook's career has been defined by a unique blend of scoring, rebounding, and assisting. Before this scoring record, Westbrook famously broke Robertson's long-standing record for most career triple-doubles, further illustrating his all-around statistical dominance. His tenure with teams like the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings has seen him lead the league in scoring multiple times. Nikola Jokic Achieves Historic 56-Point Triple-Double in Dominant Denver Nuggets Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves In NBA 2025-26.

Oscar Robertson's Enduring Legacy

Oscar Robertson, often referred to as "The Big O," set the standard for point guard play during his career from 1960 to 1974. A pioneer of the triple-double, Robertson was the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season (1961-62). His scoring record for point guards stood for decades, a testament to his offensive brilliance in an era with different playing styles and statistical tracking. Robertson's impact on the game is immense, and his records have long been benchmarks for future generations of guards.

Implications for Westbrook's Legacy

Surpassing a legend like Oscar Robertson in a key statistical category further solidifies Westbrook's place among the NBA's all-time greats. While his career has been marked by both incredible individual statistics and team transitions, this scoring record underscores his consistent offensive output and durability. It adds another layer to a resume that already includes an MVP award, multiple scoring titles, and the all-time triple-double record, cementing his status as one of the most statistically impactful players in NBA history.

