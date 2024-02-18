Golden State Warriors Curry made sure he came out with the victory on the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend, scoring 29 points. Sabrina Ionescu opted to shoot from the NBA 3-point line of 23 feet, nine inches instead of the women’s 3-point line of 20 feet, six inches. Fans voted for Sabrina to shoot first, which allowed Stephe to target a specific score. With five racks of five balls placed at different points around the 3-point line. Sabrina ended up with 26 points, while Curry crossed the mark in the last bracket and won the contest with 29 points in total. NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend: Team Shannon Wins Ruffles Celebrity Game Against Team Stephen A, Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Grabs MVP Award.

Stephen Curry Defeats Sabrina Ionescu in WNBA vs NBA 3-point shootout at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

🚨 STEPHEN CURRY GOES FOR 29 POINTS TO WIN THE FIRST-EVER NBA vs. WNBA 3-POINT CHALLENGE 🚨#StateFarmSaturday on TNT — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-point Shooting Highlight

STEPHEN vs. SABRINA WAS A MOVIE. Sabrina Ionescu opened on fire and dropped 26... before Stephen Curry came through in the clutch to win it with 29! Enjoy. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Sz104f95FZ — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2024 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).