Neeraj Chopra made his intentions pretty clear when he registered a massive 88.39m while competing in the qualification round of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 final on Friday, July 22. His impressive throw sent him to the final in just one attempt and now, he stands a chance of repeating what he did at Tokyo last year. The men's javelin throw final would begin at 7:05 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The 24-year-old has lived up to his tag of being a favourite to win gold in this event at the World Athletics Championships and he is on the cusp of fulfilling that expectation. Should he end up winning a medal, he would become the second Indian ever to achieve a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships. Relive Neeraj Chopra’s Epic 88.93m Throw As He Sailed Into Men’s Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2022 (Watch Video)

A lot of hopes would be pinned on Chopra as he is set to take the field against a tough pool of competitors, the likes of which include Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and also world champion Anderson Peters. Chopra would have a compatriot in Rohit Yadav, who too made it to the final round. Ahead of the men's javelin throw final event, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the same.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in India. Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Final, which begins at 7:05 am IST (Indian Standard Time) would be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels on Indian television sets.

Where to Watch Free Online Live Streaming of Men's Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the event. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Neeraj Chopra's event at World Athletics Championships online.

