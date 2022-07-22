Neeraj Chopra, earlier on Friday, stormed into the final of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Chopra threw the javelin at an epic distance of 88.93m in his first attempt, which was enough for him to make a place in the final.

Relive How He Did It Here:

.@Neeraj_chopra1 stormed into the Men's Javelin Throw Finals in #WCHOregon22 with a stunning 88.39m throw in his first attempt 🔥 Watch India's Golden Boy doing what he does best 🤩#WorldAthleticsChamps #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @WCHoregon22 pic.twitter.com/GPDJJNJpR8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)