Neeraj Chopra is an Indian track and field athlete who represents India at international and multinational competitions in the Javelin throw. He is the first Asian and Indian athlete to win Olympic gold in the men's Javelin throw event. He was also a silver medalist in the 2022 world championship and the Diamond League champion in Javelin throw. Throughout various competitions, Neeraj has won a total of seven gold medals, two silvers, and no bronze, including the Junior Championships as well.

Neeraj was born in Khandra, Haryana on December 24, 1997, into a family of agricultural background. He is one of the most decorated athletes in India. Neeraj Chopra currently ranks second in the world at the Javelin throw event, it is the highest he achieved in August 2021. On the eve of Christmas of the year 2022, India's golden boy is celebrating his 25th birthday, so let’s take a look at some of the quick facts about him.

# Neeraj is the first Indian and Asian athlete to win an Olympic Gold in the men’s Javelin throw event.

# After Abhinav Bindra, he is the only Indian athlete who has won an individual Olympic gold medal.

# He won his first Olympic gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo, he is the youngest Indian ever to win Olympic gold and the only one to do so on his Olympic debut.

# In 2016, Neeraj achieved a U-20 world record throw of 86.48 m becoming the first Indian athlete to set a world record.

# Neeraj Chopra has also won gold and silver in the World Junior Championship and Asian Junior Championship respectively.

# He has a total of seven gold and two silver medals to his name across all international and multinational competition.

# In the year 2022, Neeraj claimed a gold medal at the Diamond League in Zurich and won a silver at the 2022 World Championship.

# Neeraj’s personal best is 89.94 m which he achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 2022.

# The javelin thrower is also bestowed with the fourth-highest civilian honour, Padma Shri in 2022.

# For his service in the Indian Army, he is also honoured with Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022.

After his impressive performance in the South Asian Games, the Indian Army offered him a direct appointment as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Rajputana Rifles with the rank of Subedar in 2016, and since has been in service.

