Ace Indian Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra has turned 25 today. Even at a young age, Neeraj has already become one of the most decorated sports personalities in India. Neeraj is the reigning Olympic gold medalist. He won the silver medal in the World Championship and also came out victorious at the Diamond League 2022 Finals. Neeraj has a huge fan following all over the world and fans have now started to wish him on Twitter. Neeraj Chopra Dislodges Usain Bolt as World's Most Visible Track and Field Athlete.

Happy Birthday Neeraj

Birthday greetings to the iconic @Neeraj_chopra1, the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in Men's Javelin throw. #javelin #neerajchopra #goldenboy pic.twitter.com/O8H2iNgEzU — Aryan Rahul 🏏👑🙌🏿💙🇮🇳 (@Aryanrahul_143) December 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra, Already a Legend

The Man. The Myth. The Legend. 🇮🇳🥇 Happy Birthday to India's Golden Superstar Neeraj Chopra! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/kIIN1FLxTI — Akil Chauhan (@Hindu_Akil) December 24, 2022

Golden Boy

🎀Happy Birthday To One And Only Golden Boy @Neeraj_chopra1 Stay Happy Stay Healthy And Always Get More And More Sucess... ✨🌈🤞#NeerajChopra ヘ(^_^)ヘ pic.twitter.com/raM7PkqDVn — Rᴀᴊᴇɴᴅʀᴀ Pᴀʀᴍᴀʀ (@Rajendr82948562) December 24, 2022

The Record Breaker

Hearty wishes to the first Asian to win a gold medal in Javelin Throw at the Olympics, on his 2️⃣5️⃣th birthday. 🥇 Olympic Games. 🥈 World Championship. 🥇 Diamond League. The Man. The Myth. The Legend.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/BlbET4FcwN — Shrawan (@GamerzPlatino) December 24, 2022

