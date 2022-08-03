The 2022 Commonwealth Games, commonly known as the 2022 Birmingham Games is an international multi-sport event and will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022. Athletes from all the 72 Commonwealth Nations will participate in this event as they compete across 280 events in 20 sports with hopes of creating history and winning medals for their country. Who Will Host 2022 Commonwealth Games? Is India Participating in CWG 2022? And Other FAQ's About Quadrennial Event in Birmingham.

Each edition has a number of optional sports that are included in the Commonwealth Games every year along with the core sports. In the 2022 Birmingham Games, there are a number of optional sports and it will feature the largest Para-sports program in the history of the Commonwealth Games with eight para-sports to be contested. Among optional sports selected this year, there are some of the sports which are going to make their debut at the quadrennial event. So let's take a look at the newly added sports at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Basketball 3x3

Making its debut at the Commonwealth Games the Basketball 3x3 format is set for paced action at the event. The 5x5 format has been included twice at the Games, 2006 Melbourne and 2018 Gold Coast. A total of eight teams have been qualified along with the host. Only half-court and one loop will be used for both teams to play with 12 seconds on the shot clock. CWG 2022: Full List of Sports Events at XXII Commonwealth Games.

Women’s T20I Cricket

It's not only the debut of the T20I format but also for the first time women's cricket will be played at the CWG. The first time cricket was played at the games it was a men’s A-list 50-over tournament held in the 1998 Games. Eight teams have qualified for the tournament along with the host the top six ranking teams as of April 1 and one from the Commonwealth qualifier. Cricket at Commonwealth Games: A Look at Cricket's History at CWG Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Wheelchair Basketball 3x3

The counterpart of the Basketball 3x3 will also be played for the first time at the Commonwealth Games. This event will be held at the purposely-built stadium Smithfield. Six teams for men and women are selected by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation and Commonwealth Games Federation.

Para Table Tennis

In August 2019, Para table tennis was announced as one of the sports to be added at the 2022 Birmingham games along with others. It will be held at the National Exhibition Centre Hall 3 in Solihull. 16 participants are qualified for the event from each gender on the basis of International Table Tennis Federation rankings.

