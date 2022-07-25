The Commonwealth Games 2022, commonly known as the 2022 Birmingham Games is an international multi-sport event and will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022. Athletes from all the 72 Commonwealth Nations will participate in this event and will compete across 280 events in 20 sports with hopes of creating history and winning medals for their country. The 2022 Birmingham Games will see the return of Cricket for the first time since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games. This time the sport will be played in women's T20 format. In addition, Basketball 3x3 and its counterpart Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 along with the Para Table Tennis have been included. A total of 20 sports are going to be hosted at the 2022 Birmingham Games along with their subcategories. Here's a list of sporting events that are going to be featured in the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 08, 2022. India at Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Sports Indian Athletes Will be Participating in at CWG.

Aquatics

The two subcategories diving and swimming will be hosted at the purpose-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Diving is scheduled from August 04 to 08 while swimming will be held from July 29 to August 03.

Athletics

It is one of the core sports of the Commonwealth Games, appearing in each and every edition of it. There will be a total of 58 events including the Para Athletics events. The sport will be hosted at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Badminton

​There will be six Badminton events such as men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, Mixed doubles, and Mixed team. The events are going to be played at National Exhibition Centre in Solihull from July 29 onwards.

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3

Both the sports making their first ever appearance at the CWG. The Basketball tournaments will be hosted at the temporarily built stadium Smithfield from July 29 to August 02.

Beach volleyball

​It is the sport's second appearance at the Commonwealth Games after the 2018 Gold Coast edition. It will be hosted at the Smithfield Stadium.

Boxing

​Boxing is one of the core sports played at the CWG. The sport consists of 16 different weight categories for Men’s and Women’s events. All the matches will be held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

Cricket

​At the 2022 Birmingham Games cricket will make its second appearance as this time women's T20 format will be played. It is going to be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Men’s List A Tournament was held at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games. Cricket at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Cycling

​It has three subcategories, mountain biking, track cycling, and road cycling. A total of 26 events will be played among the three subcategories. The events will be held at The Cannock Chase Forest, Lee Valley Velopark, and Warwick’s Myton Fields respectively.

Gymnastics

​Both artistic and rhythmic gymnastics will be held at the Arena Birmingham and will be played across 20 different events from July 29 to August 06, 2022.

Hockey

​This will be the seventh staging of hockey after its debut at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games. Both men’s and women’s hockey will be hosted at the outdoor pitches in the University of Birmingham from July 29 to August 08. Hockey at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Men’s Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Judo

The sport has been reinstated this year after being excluded at the 2018 Gold Coast. It will be held at the Coventry Stadium & Arena’s indoor venue.

Lawn bowls

​It is the 21st appearance of the sporting event at the Commonwealth Games after being excluded at the 1966 Games. The competition will take place between July 29 and August 06. The events will be held at Victoria Park bowling greens in Leamington Spa.

Netball

​Same as hockey it will be netball's seventh staging at the CWG after its inclusion at the 1998 Games. It will be hosted at The National Exhibition Centre Arena from July 29 to August 07.

Para powerlifting

​It has been included in every edition of the Commonwealth Games since its debut at the 2002 Manchester Games. It will be played for lightweight and heavyweight categories for men’s and women’s each. The competition will be held at the National Exhibition Centre.

Rugby sevens

​Rugby Sevens will take place in the Coventry Stadium for men and women. It is scheduled to be held from July 29 to July 31, 2022. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India.

Squash

​A total of 5 events will be played in squash from July 29 to the final of the Games. It will be held at the University Of Birmingham along with hockey.

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis

​Table tennis was first introduced at the CWG during the 2002 Manchester Games. This will be the sport's sixth staging while para table tennis will be making its debut at the 2022 Birmingham Games. The table tennis events will be hosted at the National Exhibition Hall 3.

Triathlon and Para Triathlon

The triathlon and the para-triathlon (for athletes with a visual impairment – PTVI) will take place along the courses that circulate through Sutton Park and Sutton Coldfield. It is scheduled for July 29 and July 31.

Weightlifting

It will be hosted at the National Exhibition Hall 1 from July 30 to August 3. There will be 16 events for the sport across eight weight categories for men and women both.

Wrestling

This will be the 19th time that Wrestling has been included at Commonwealth Games. The sport will consist of combined 12 categories for both Men and Women. It will be held on August 05 and 06 at the Coventry Arena.

