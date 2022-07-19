The Commonwealth Games is an international and multi-sport event held for the Nations of the Commonwealth. The event was first held in 1930 and with the exception of 1942 and 1946 due to World War 2, it has taken place every four years since. Among the number of sports played in the event, cricket is one of the optional sports that have only been included only twice in the history of the quadrennial event. It first made its appearance at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games and after 24 years, cricket will be played at the 2022 Birmingham Games. India at Commonwealth Games: A Look at History and Total Medals Won, Overall Standings on Medal Tally Ahead of CWG 2022.

Cricket is one of the few optional sports at the Commonwealth Games and has be added to the event by the organizing committee. In November 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made a joint request for a women's T20 tournament to be included in the 2022 Birmingham Games. In August 2019, the Commonwealth Games Federation announced that the bid has been successful and the game was included in the multi-nation event. This will be the second time cricket will be played at the Commonwealth Games. So let’s take a look at the history of the sport at the quadrennial showpiece.

1998 Kuala Lumpur Games

Cricket was first included in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. 16 teams qualified for the event and it was an A-List men’s 50-over tournament. South Africa made history after defeating Australia by four wickets in the final and became the first team to win the gold at the Commonwealth Games in cricket. The third spot on the podium was claimed by New Zealand when they defeated Sri Lanka by 51 runs. Commonwealth Games 2022 Venues: Know All About Stadiums in Birmingham Hosting CWG.

2022 Birmingham Games

In the 2022 Birmingham Games, cricket makes a return as it will be played in the women's T20 format. Eight teams have qualified for this sporting event as per the ICC Women's T20I Rankings and by the Commonwealth Games Qualifier. A number of big names are taking part in the event which will make it an interesting watch. Australia, as the current World T20 Champions, will be coming in high spirits and trying to secure the gold at CWG. While the likes of England, New Zealand, and India will be among the favorites to win the competition. CWG 2022 will also see traditional-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns with each other.

