The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event for the nations of commonwealth. The 22nd edition of the event, the 2022 Commonwealth Games be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 08 as 72 nations compete against each other for medals. It will be England's third time hosting the quadrennial showpiece after the 1934 London and 2002 Manchester Games. A Look at History of Commonwealth Games and Previous Hosts Ahead CWG 2022 Edition in Birmingham.

Birmingham was announced as the replacement host for the 2022 Commonwealth Games on December 21, 2017, as Durban would have been unable to host the Games due to their financial constraints. The sporting events will be played in a total of 15 venues across the West Midlands Region of the country with some also taking place South East London. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Who will host the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

​The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 08, 2022. This will be the third time that the quadrennial showpiece is held in England.

What new sports are in the Commonwealth Games 2022?

​In the 22nd edition of the quadrennial showpiece, few new sports have been added. Women’s T20 cricket, Basketball 3x3, its wheelchair counterpart, and para table tennis will be played at the Games. CWG 2022: Full List of Sports Events at XXII Commonwealth Games.

How many sports will be in the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

​A total of 20 sporting events are going to take place at the 2022 Birmingham Games across 16 venues. These are scheduled to be played between July 28 and August 08.

How many countries are in the Commonwealth Games 2022?

​All of the 72 countries, representing the Commonwealth Games Association will be taking part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, across a number of sporting events.

Is India participating in Commonwealth Games 2022?

​Yes, India will be participating in the 2022 Birmingham Games. This will mark the country’s 18th appearance at the quadrennial competition. After their amazing performance at the 2018 Gold Coast India will be looking forward to bettering it. CWG 2022 Mascot: All You Need to Know About 'Perry the Bull' Designed by 10-Year-Old Emma Lou.

Is cricket added in Commonwealth Games 2022?

​For the first time since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games, cricket has been added to the Commonwealth Games. For the very first time, it will be played in women's T20I format.

How many times did India host Commonwealth Games?

​India has hosted Commonwealth Games just once in 2010 in New Delhi. It was India's most successful edition of the Games, ranking second and winning a total of 101 medals. This included 38 gold, 26 silver, and 36 bronze.

