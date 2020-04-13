Nick Kyrgios Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Inks Tattoo of Late Basketball Legend, LeBron James and Michael Jordan on His Sleeve (Watch Video)

Nick Kyrgios' Trubute to Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Instagram/@NickKyrgios)

Australian Tennis ace and Basketball fan Nick Kyrgios paid a fitting tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Kyrgios, popular for his antics both on and off the court and for his trick shots, won several hearts online for his gesture towards the late LA Lakers and NBA great. “Kobe and the king with me forever,” Kyrgios captioned a video in which he shows off his new tattoo of Kobe, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant, a five-time winner of the NBA championship with the Lakers, passed away, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26 earlier this year. Nick Kyrgios Offers Food To Needy, Says 'Don’t Go to Sleep With an Empty Stomach'.

In a video on his Instagram handle, Kyrgios revealed his new tattoo which he dedicated to his idol, Bryant. He also inked Los Angeles Lakers star James and the legendary Jordan. Kyrgios had in a different video revealed why he wanted to ink the image of his idol on his sleeve. “When I saw the image, I realised it was that. I wanted to tattoo something from Kobe after everything that happened,” the 24-year-old said in a video.

Nick Kyrgios Inks Tattoo of Kobe Bryant

“I wore his shirt the day he died at the Australian Open and cried during that day,” Kyrgios added in the video. “I watch basketball every day and it is an important part of my life. I can never imitate what Kobe did, but there may be times in my life when I try. ”

Making Memories...

He was playing at the Australian Open when the tragedy occurred and the next day when he arrived for the pre-quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal, Kyrgios was wearing Kobe Bryant’s iconic LA Lakers jersey no 20 and broke down in tears before the match. Kyrgios had also paid his tributes to Kobe after the game.

Nick Kyrgios Wears Kobe Bryant's Iconic Lakers Jersey

👏👏 ¡Deserved tribute! The Australian Open pays tribute to the late legend Kobe Bryant and that is why Kyrgios took the field to face Nadal in the Los Angeles Lakers NBA jersey.#AusOpen #Kobe #KobeByrant #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/LortqjYlkI — The World Tennis Community (@TheWorldTennis1) January 27, 2020

“I don’t think they make them like him any more. He was different, the way he trained, the way he did things, the way he played. He was special,” he had said at the post-match conference. Meanwhile, the World No 40 also donated food to many underprivileged and needy people amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in Australia.