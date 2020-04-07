Nick Kyrgios Offers Food To Needy, Says 'Don’t Go to Sleep With an Empty Stomach'

Nick Kyrgios (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sydney, April 7: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has offered to drop food to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgios posted in his Instagram handle that anyone in need of food or water can message him and he will drop it off at their doorstep.

"If anyone is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough ... please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach," said Kyrgios in his post.

"Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have. Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!"

The 24-year-old had earlier emerged as a hero for the country after holding a bushfire relief match before the 2020 Australian Open featuring stars like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. It was part of a campaign that raised millions for victims of the disaster.

Australia has reported over 5,000 cases of coronavirus infection thus far and 46 deaths. The virus has had a major impact on Australian businesses with 70 per cent businesses in the hospitality sector having to reduce staff hours and 43 per cent having to either sack or place workers on unpaid leave, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.