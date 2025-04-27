Famous People Born on April 27: April 27 marks the birthdays of several notable figures from various fields. American singer and songwriter Lizzo, known for her empowering music and body positivity, celebrates her day on this date. Jenna Coleman, the British actress famous for her roles in Doctor Who and Victoria, is also born on April 27. In the world of politics, Syed Akbaruddin, India's former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, shares his birthday on this day. Additionally, Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis player, and Dinara Safina, the Russian former professional tennis player, are also celebrated on April 27. Their achievements in entertainment, sports, and diplomacy make this day special for fans and admirers around the world.

Famous April 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Lizzo Jenna Coleman Mary Wollstonecraft (27 April 1759 – 10 September 1797) Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands Matt Reeves Mumtaz Mahal (27 April 1593 – 17 June 1631) Sathasivam Zohra Sehgal (27 April 1912 – 10 July 2014) Syed Akbaruddin Harish Rawat Nick Kyrgios Dinara Safina

