Chennai, May 2: The Presidential election for the International Chess Federation (FIDE) turned interesting with Enyonam Sewa Fumey, of Togolese Republic announcing his decision to contest against the incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich. According to FIDE, Fumey, President of Togo Chess Federation, announced his intention to run for the FIDE President's post. Elections for the FIDE will be held in the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Centre near here alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad in July-August. Chess Olympiad for Disabled Will Not Be Held in India: FIDE.

"FIDE machine is working effectively, but with my team, in a collaborative spirit with the current administration, we will ensure to deliver more and in a more efficient way, especially towards small federations," said Fumey. "Our team will develop a more sensible approach to the issue of sport and politics, while recognising the importance they have with each other. Our team will broaden FIDE sponsorship base, support all Level 4 and 5 federations by serious funding and help generate independent revenue for the federations. Our team will involve a broader range of countries in its operations," Fumey added.

Born in Lome, Togo, in 1981, Fumey has a degree in Linguistics, and has practised as a French teacher for several years after graduating. In 2003, he was one of the founding members, and the first General Secretary, of the Togolese Chess Federation, when the three existing chess clubs in the city of Lome decided to put together their efforts to popularise the game of chess in the country. His chess career took off in 2012, when the federation was officially recognised by the Togolese government. The same year Togolese Chess Federation became a FIDE member and the country's team participated in the Istanbul Olympiad held that year. Fumey was one of the leading players of the national team, as well as its captain. In 2014, Fumey was elected as General Secretary for the African Chess Confederation, a post he held till 2018. Chess Olympiad 2022: FIDE Suspended Russia and Belarus National Teams; Not to Play in Chennai Olympiad.

During this period, he also invested in his chess growth, earning the titles of International Arbiter, International Chess Instructor, and reaching his peak rating and the Candidate Master title, FIDE said. Between 2014 and now, he has been Chief Organiser at 11 chess events, and Chief arbiter at 12. In 2017, Fumey was elected President of the Togo Chess Federation. Shortly after, he became one of the first people to take sides with Dvorkovich in the electoral campaign, being one of the five people originally included on his ticket, in June 2018. In Batumi FIDE General Assembly, he was elected as FIDE's General Secretary, a post he held until May 2021, when he stepped down to become a member of the FIDE Social Commission.

FIDE said, Fumey has announced that his Deputy-President would be FIDE Master (FM) Stuart Fancy. Born in London in 1959, and now a resident of Papua New Guinea, Fancy has represented that country at the 1982, 1992, 2002, 2004 and 2006 Olympiads. His best results were winning the individual Gold Medal on second Reserve Board at the 25th Chess Olympiad in Lucerne 1982. He is a businessman who specialises in acquisitions, FIDE said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).