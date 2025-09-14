Indian Women boxers have performed well so far in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025. When the men's team has returned empty handed, the likes of Jaismine Lamboria, Nupur Sheoran, Pooja Rani have finished with medals, Jaismine Lamboria even ended up winning the title. So did Minakshi Hooda as she won the gold medal and the World Boxing Championship 2025 title in the women's 48Kg category beating her Kazakh opposition in the final. As he made to the top place of the podium, the Indian national anthem played in the boxing arena, Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. Minakshi Hooda Wins World Boxing Championship Title; Indian Pugilist Wins Gold Medal After Beating Kazakhstan's Opposition In Women's 48KG Category Final.

Indian National Anthem Plays After Minakshi Hooda Wins World Boxing Championship Title

Another incredible Gold Medal for India. Minakshi Hooda became the second Indian to win a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Sunday. @BFI_official @AjaySingh_SG pic.twitter.com/u5SFGhNb1V — Debojo Maharshi (@debojo_m) September 14, 2025

