It’s party time for Pankaj Advani and Saniya Shadadpuri as the two have entered into marital bliss. Pankaj as we all know is a well-known snooker and billiard player and Saniya is a celebrity make-up artist. The two took to social media to announce their wedding and also shared a few adorable snaps of their wedding. The two looked no less than a match made in heaven. Pankaj Arjan Advani is a 23-time world champion whereas, Saniya has styled the likes of Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and Natasha Poonawala. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Pankaj Advani on Winning 22nd World Title at IBSF World Billiards Championship, Says 'Your Tenacity is Admirable'.

The pictures went viral on social media. He has also been sharing the snaps from his sangeet ceremony and the pictures are becoming the talk of the town. The two look extremely happy in the amazing photos shared by the two. In the latest picture from his wedding, Pankaj and Saniya looked gorgeous. Check out the snaps below:

He has won the World Team Billiards Championship and the IBSF World Snooker Championship (15 Reds) three times, (6 Reds) twice, the IBSF World Team Cup and the IBSF World Team Championship.

