PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: After finishing on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table Punjab Kings (PBKS) takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier 1. The winner of this contest will enter the finals directly. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match takes place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on May 29. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season. RCB won the first encounter and then PBKS bounced back to win the second. While the winner of this game will make it to finals, the loser will get another shot at the finals by playing Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, we have drafted the PBKS vs RCB Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Preview: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Face Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Clash of Equals.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jitesh Sharma (RCB), Phil Salt (RCB) and Josh Inglis (PBKS).

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB) and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS).

All-Rounders: Romario Shepherd (RCB) and Krunal Pandya (RCB)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS), Harpreet Brar (PBKS) and Nuwan Thushara (RCB).

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c), Nuwan Thushara (vc).

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jitesh Sharma (RCB), Phil Salt (RCB), Josh Inglis (PBKS), Virat Kohli (RCB), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Romario Shepherd (RCB), Krunal Pandya (RCB), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS), Harpreet Brar (PBKS) and Nuwan Thushara (RCB).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).