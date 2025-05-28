Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 29. After 70 intense league stage matches, four teams have emerged from the ruins and made their way into the playoffs, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans being the other two. The PBKS vs RCB match promises to be an exciting one with both teams in good form and coming into the playoffs on the back of victories. Punjab Kings have made it to the playoffs after 11 years and they would look to make it count this time. Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting have made a wonderful combination at Punjab Kings and they will desperately look to break their title drought. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Preview: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Face Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Clash of Equals.

RCB, like Punjab Kings, have never won the IPL trophy, despite coming close on a number of occasions. Many have predicted that the 18th edition will be the one where RCB finally have their hands on the silverware. They have scripted history entering into the playoffs, becoming the first team to win all seven away matches in the league stage and will look to keep that run going. RCB and Punjab Kings had two matches in the league stage, with each team winning one game each.

Chandigarh Weather Report Live

Good news for fans! There is no prediction for rain in Chandigarh during the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees to 40 degrees Celsius. Before the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 gets underway, a cloudy sky is expected in Chandigarh, but there is no rain threat. How Many Indian Premier League Finals RCB Have Played Till Now As They Enter IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) stadium is expected to favour batters but the bowlers will also have something at it. Spinners are likely to have a role in the match as the game grows and the team which wins the toss might look to chase in this match with both teams possessing power-packed hitters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).