With the international cricketing season over, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set for its annual performance meeting, which will decide the way forward for its player contract list. Star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, who currently have A+ contracts, might get demoted to A category, given the trio have taken retirement from T20Is, and play only two formats for India, leaving Jasprit Bumrah the only player in the top-most tier. Rohit Sharma Likely To Sit Out of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025, Virat Kohli To Feature On Five-Match Tour: Report.

As per a report in Dainik Jagaran, BCCI might promote ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill into A+, wherein the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel earn A contracts. BCCI might promote ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill into A+, wherein the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel earn A contracts from their existing B category. Karun Nair Set To Be Included in India A Squad for England Tour by BCCI Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Report.

Many new players might also be handed BCCI central contracts, including Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, and Abhishek Sharma, who are likely to be the latest entrants in the C category, which could see Ruturaj Gaikwad get axed from the list.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary are set to meet in Guwahati on March 29 to discuss India's probable squad for the England tour, which could see central contracts get finalised for Team India players.

